

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's service sector activity continued to expand strongly at the start of the year, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 59.8 in January from 60.4 in December. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



The overall growth in January was driven by new order growth and improving economic conditions.



Companies continued to take on extra staff at a marked pace, albeit one that was the weakest in eight months.



On the price front, the rate of input price inflation remained sharp in January, led by higher prices for fuel, insurance and raw materials. Charge inflation was also marked during the month.



