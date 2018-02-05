sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

05.02.2018 | 07:40
Wereldhave N.V.: CORRECTION: Wereldhave N.V.: Changes to the Board of Management

This is a correction of the announcement from 07:30 05.02.2018 CET. Reason for the correction:

At the AGM on 20 April 2018, Mr. Bolier's term as CFO of Wereldhave will expire. By mutual consultation, the Supervisory Board and Mr. Bolier have agreed that he is not eligible for another term, for him to pursue other business interests. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr Bolier for his contribution to the Company over the past four years.

Mr. A.W. de Vreede (Dennis, 48) will be proposed as CFO and member of the Board of Management of Wereldhave N.V. He has broad financial real estate experience, previously at Redevco (2008-2011) and Prologis (2012-2013). From 2013 until recently he worked as CFO for DeepOcean.

The appointment will be for a term of four years, starting April 1, 2018, up to and including April 2022, subject to the approval of the AGM on April 20, 2018.

Press Contact:
Richard Beentjes
richard.beentjes@wereldhave.com
+31 20 702 78 39

Analyst Contact:
Ruud van Maanen
ruud.van.maanen@wereldhave.com
+31 20 702 78 43



