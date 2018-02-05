

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the Australian dollar advanced against its most major rivals in late Asian deals on Monday.



The aussie climbed to 1.5695 against the euro and 87.32 against the yen, from its early more than 2-month low of 1.5758 and a 1-1/2-month low of 86.89, respectively.



The aussie advanced to 0.9855 against the loonie and 0.7939 against the greenback, off its early low of 0.9822 and more than a 3-week low of 0.7891, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the aussie is seen around 1.55 against the euro, 89.5 against the yen, 1.00 against the loonie and 0.81 against the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX