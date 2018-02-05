

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Irish no-frills airline Ryanair Holdings Plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported a 12% rise in third-quarter profit to 105.6 million euros compared to 94.7 million euros last year, as average fares fell 4% to just 32 euros per customer. Earnings per share grew to 8.85 euros cents from 7.55 euros cents in the previous year. Traffic grew 6% to 30.4 million with load factors up 1% to 96%. Unit costs fell 1%, while ex-fuel unit costs rose 3%.



The Board has approved a 750 million euros share buyback of ordinary shares which will start in February and, subject to market conditions, should be completed by the end of October. This latest buyback will increase the funds returned to shareholders since 2008 to over 6 billion euros.



Ryanair's CEO Michael O'Leary said, '.... After 30 years of successfully dealing directly with our people it became clear in Dec. that a majority of pilots wanted to be represented by unions. ....While union recognition may add some complexity to our business and may cause short-term disruptions and negative PR it will not alter our cost leadership in European aviation, or change our plan to grow to 200m traffic p.a. by Mar. 2024. Our aircraft allocations may alter by base as we capitalise on new growth opportunities in France and Scandinavia.'



Scheduled revenues for the third-quarter were up by 1% to 964.2 million euros due to 6% traffic growth offset by a 4% drop in average fare to 31.72 euros. Ancillary revenues increased by 12% to 440.7 million euros due to 6% traffic growth and higher uptake of reserved seating, priority boarding and car hire offset by lower travel insurance and hotel penetration.



Total operating revenues from continuing operations grew 4 percent to 1.40 billion euros from 1.35 billion euros last year.



The company said its outlook for the remainder of fiscal year 20118 is cautious. As we finalise union discussions along similar lines to that agreed in the UK, we expect some localised disruptions and adverse PR so investors should be prepared for same. It is fully prepared to face down any such disruption if it means defending cost base or high productivity model.



The company now expects full year traffic to grow 8% to 130 million from 129 million previously guided. It expects fiscal year2018 fares will fall by at least 3%. Ancillary spend per customer should rise by 2%. Unit costs were adversely impacted by 25 million euros non-recurring EU261 costs in the second-quarter, and 45 million euros additional staff costs in the second-half. While oil prices have risen in the second-half of the year, the company stills expects fiscal year 2018 unit costs to be down 2%. Accordingly, It maintained its full year guidance in a range of 1.40 billion euros to 1.45 billion euros. This guidance depends heavily on the absence of union disruptions, unforeseen security events and close-in Easter bookings.



The company said, 'While we have practically zero visibility on FY19 fares, and our budget is not yet finalised, we do not share the optimism of competitors and market commentators for summer 2018 fare rises. Our traffic will grow by 6% in FY19 to 138m but very early indications are that summer 2018 fares will remain under pressure.'



'Costs will rise next year as our fuel bill increases by over €300m and a further €100m is added to staff costs (as up to 20% pilot pay increases annualise). The lack of clarity on Brexit continues to overhang fares and pricing on routes to/from the UK. We would, even at this early date, urge extreme caution on investor & analyst assumptions for fares in FY19,' the company said.



The company noted that it will provide a more detailed fiscal year 2019 guidance during full-year results and investor roadshow in May 2018.



