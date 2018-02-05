World's Largest Private Equity and Venture Capital Event to Bring Together More Than 2,300 Industry Professionals

SuperReturn, the world's leading private equity and venture capital conference series, will host its annual SuperReturn International conference at the Berlin InterContinental Hotel, February 26-March 1, 2018.

The world's largest private equity and venture capital event, SuperReturn International will bring together more than 2,300 senior industry professionals, including over 550 limited partners, from 40-plus countries for four days of networking and discussion. SuperReturn International features more than 400 expert speakers who will tackle the most pressing issues facing the industry today and the market trends that will shape it in the years to come. Sessions will focus on, among other topics, the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, secondaries, distressed and special situations, fundraising, real assets, co-investments and valuations. The opening day of the conference is dedicated to a series of standalone summits covering: disruption and innovation; German private equity; integrating ESG into private equity; private debt and mezzanine finance; and real estate.

Speakers presenting at SuperReturn International include:

Leon Black, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Co-Founder, Apollo Capital Management

Brian Conway, Chairman and Managing Partner, TA Associates

BJ Cunningham, Serial Entrepreneur, BJ Cunningham Limited Partner

Mounir Guen, CEO, MVision

Johannes Huth, Member Head of KKR EMEA, KKR

Michael Pettis, Professor of Finance, Guanghua School of Management, Peking University

Dan Quayle, 44th Vice President of the United States Chairman, Cerberus

David Rubenstein, Co-Founder Co-Executive Chairman, The Carlyle Group

Andrew Sillitoe, Co-CEO, APAX Partners

Todd Sisitsky, Managing Partner, TPG Capital

Yanis Varoufakis, Former Minister of Finance, Greece, Professor of Economics, Co-founder, DiEM25

"With more institutional investors and private equity firms under one roof than any other private equity conference in the world, SuperReturn International offers an unparalleled opportunity for private markets participants to exchange ideas and develop new relationships," said Michaela Virtue, Editor in Chief at SuperReturn International. "With an excellent line-up of speakers covering a huge variety of topics that could shape the future of private equity and venture capital, this year's SuperReturn International is not to be missed."

SuperReturn International features a series of keynote addresses and interviews, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, as well as "too hot to touch" closed door sessions, engaged conversations and social events, all designed to create the perfect platform for attendees to learn and share expertise. The programme includes events exclusively for limited partners, as well as a range of LP/GP structured and informal networking opportunities. To view the full schedule and to register to attend, please visit: https://finance.knect365.com/superreturn-international/.

Principal sponsors for SuperReturn International are UBS and Goodwin, with Ares, Augentius, Bain Company, We Are Guernsey, Lexington Partners, MVision, Octopus, Turkven and Värde co-sponsoring.

About SuperReturn International

SuperReturn International is the world's largest private equity and venture capital event, and part of the SuperReturn series of leading private equity events that take place across the world.

This four-day conference will bring together more than 2,300 private equity and venture capital professionals from 40+ countries, including 550+ limited partners (LPs) and 400+ expert speakers, to network and discuss current trends and opportunities within the private equity industry.

Contacts:

BackBay Communications

Stephen Fishleigh, +44 203 475 7552

Stephen.fishleigh@backbaycommunications.com