HeyHolidays Raises $1 Million From Hampton Capital

HeyHolidays, a global player in online vacation rentals, has raised $1 million funding from Hampton Capital. HeyHolidays has over 200,000 listings across India, Southeast Asia, Europe including Greece, France, Germany, Austria, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Denmark and Sweden, Cuba and the United States. Its Virtual Front Desk TM handles individual and group requests to help select and negotiate accommodations with its hosts as well as plan that special trip, holiday or honeymoon.

"India was our first choice for the market's sheer potential. The country's travel market is set to grow over the next decade, especially the outbound travel, which is estimated to reach 50 million tourists by 2020," Mr. Blatt, Co-Founder of HeyHolidays, said in a statement.

"For the past year, we listened to what our guests were asking for and helped better curate our hosts' offerings. We are more than just a random bed, we are a trusted and secure global portal matching guests with hosts across 100+ countries. For this reason, we wanted to create a brand identity for what we stand for. Our credo has always been 'Hey, how can we help you' and HeyHolidays says it all," stated Mr. Blatt.

"The fund raised is for expanding our European footprint with increase in demand shown by our Indian outbound travelers. We will also increase our Indian base to cater to growing demand of European travelers visiting India by adding unique listings in holiday destinations, religious locations and heritage places," said Mr. Blatt.

HeyHolidays believes in opening up new worlds and new spaces for every wanderer who walks to make someone's place their transient home. HeyHolidays gives immense importance to verification of both hosts and guests. Each host has to go through a 5-point verification before listing a property. Each guest has a similar rigorous identification process.

