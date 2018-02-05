Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-02-05 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 15.01.2018 Public offering ABLV ABLV Bank RIG - 19.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.02.2018 Additional LVGB00252 Valsts Kase / Treasury RIG listing/admission 3A of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.02.2018 Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN - 09.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.02.2018 Government securities LTGCB0702 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN auction 4B Vyriausybe LTGNB0702 4B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.02.2018 Interim report, 12 LHV LHV Group TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.02.2018 Interim report, 6 SAF1R SAF Tehnika RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.02.2018 Interim report, 12 MRK1T Merko Ehitus TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.02.2018 Interim report, 12 GRG1L Grigeo VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.02.2018 Interim report, 12 NCN1T Nordecon TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.02.2018 Takeover offer period LSC1R Latvijas kugnieciba RIG - 12.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.02.2018 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
