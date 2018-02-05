REXEL: REXEL: NATHALIE WRIGHT APPOINTED AS GROUP DIRECTOR DIGITAL AND IT TRANSFORMATION & MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Rexel announces the appointment of Nathalie Wright as Group Digital and IT Transformation Director and member of the Executive Committee.

Based in Paris, Nathalie Wright will be responsible for defining and implementing the Group's IT strategy and accelerating the digital transformation of Rexel businesses.

Nathalie Wright's appointment is effective today.

Patrick Berard, Chief Executive Officer of Rexel, said: "I am very pleased to welcome Nathalie Wright as Group Digital and IT Transformation Director and member of the Executive Committee.

Nathalie will bring her 30 years of experience and her deep expertise of IT to accelerate the Group's digital transformation, building on our solid fundamentals.

Her strong and proven track record in a number of businesses will be a strong asset in the implementation of Rexel's strategic plan."

Biography

Before joining Rexel, Nathalie Wright was Vice President Software of IBM France and member of the Executive Committee, after 8 years at Microsoft France where she first led the public sector Division before being appointed in 2011 as General Manager in charge of the Large Enterprise Division and strategic partnerships.

Prior to joining Microsoft France, she spent 4 years at AT&T as Vice-President EMEA and held various management positions at MCI-Worldcom from 1999 to 2004.

She began her career in 1987 at Digital, then at Newbridge Networks, where she held different responsibilities in finance, marketing and operations.

Nathalie Wright is also Chief Operating Officer of the Women in Leadership association.

She holds a Master's degree in economics, graduated from IAE Paris and INSEAD.

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance.

Rexel operates through a network of some 2,000 branches in 32 countries, with more than 27,000 employees. The Group's sales were €13.2 billion in 2016.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe, Euronext Vigeo Eiris Eurozone 120 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, in recognition of its performance in corporate social responsibility (CSR).

For more information, visit Rexel's web site at www.rexel.com (http://www.rexel.com/)

