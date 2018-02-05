Kitron ASA: Kitron to provide status update on strategic targets

(2018-02-05) At the Capital Markets Days in 2016 and 2017, Kitron outlined its strategy as well as operational and financial targets for the period until 2020.

On 16 February, after the release of the fourth quarter 2017 financial report, Kitron will publish a capital markets presentation giving a status update on its progress towards these targets as well as other highlights of the company's operational and financial plans.

The presentation will be published on newsweb.no and on Kitron's web site.

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronic manufacturing services companies for the Data/Telecoms, Defence, Energy, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenue of about NOK 2.1 billion in 2016 and has about 1,350 employees. www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kitron ASA via Globenewswire

