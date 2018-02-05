Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis to manage capital construction improvements at Massachusetts Convention Facilities

Amsterdam, February 5, 2018 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets, today announced its selection as Owner's Project Manager (OPM) by the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority (MCCA) to oversee a capital improvements construction program enhancing four of its iconic facilities. Massachusetts served as a prime destination for meetings and events in 2017, generating more than $775 million for the local and regional economy.

"The MCCA invests tens of millions of dollars annually to ensure our portfolio of venues delivers an exceptional experience as we welcome visitors from around the world to Massachusetts," said Massachusetts Convention Center Authority Executive Director David Gibbons. "Arcadis' planning and program management expertise is key to the continued improvements and development of our award-winning facilities on behalf of the commonwealth and in service to our customers."

As OPM, Arcadis will act as an extension of MCCA staff and lead construction management and administration activities to plan, initiate, manage, and execute capital projects at Boston's John B. Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center, the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, the Boston Common Garage, and the MassMutual Center in Springfield. Responsibilities include managing project design phases, financial control, construction quality assurance/quality control, and administration of design, construction and service contracts. Initiatives in the program include operational, capital renewal and strategic projects to enhance facilities and boost economic growth.

Arcadis' portfolio of OPM services on large capital programs in Massachusetts includes more than $1.5 billion in construction value for higher education, healthcare and biopharma clients. The company has an extensive portfolio of K-12 work for the Massachusetts School Building Authority and work on cultural projects such as Harvard's Smith Campus Center, Harvard Art Museums and Smith College Neilson Library. Services have included pre-construction review, cost consulting, program management, and capital renewal strategy and deployment.

"I am thrilled Arcadis is contributing to improving quality of life throughout Greater Boston and Massachusetts," said Arcadis President of Infrastructure Wassim Selman. "As a long-standing member of the community, we are proud of our work across multiple sectors of the local economy. We look forward to working with the MCCA to drive additional economic growth through the state's convention center facilities."

Arcadis is contracted with the MCCA for an initial three-year term effective immediately, with the MCCA holding two, one-year options for an extension of the contract.

ABOUT THE MASSACHUSETTS CONVENTION CENTER AUTHORITY

The Massachusetts Convention Center Authority owns and oversees the operations of the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, the John B. Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center, the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA, the Boston Common Parking Garage, The Lawn On D Powered by Citizens Bank, and The Lot On D. The BCEC and Hynes have earned a rare gold standard from the International Association of Congress Centres (AIPC), making Boston only the fourth city in North America and the 12th worldwide to have been awarded this top standard, the highest certification level a convention facility can achieve under strict AIPC guidelines. www.massconvention.com (http://www.massconvention.com/)

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com (http://www.arcadis.com/)





