Immunicum AB: Immunicum AB (publ) Presents Case Study of One Patient from Phase I/II HCC Trial at Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation Annual Conference

Press Release

5 February 2018

Immunicum AB (publ) Presents Case Study of One Patient from Phase I/II HCC Trial at Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation Annual Conference

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel, immune-priming cancer treatment against a variety of solid tumors, announced today the presentation of a case study on an individual patient included in the Phase I/II Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) trial at the poster session held during the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation Annual Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah. The case study highlighted the long survival of one patient with advanced cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) after combination of the immune primer ilixadencel with standard drugs known to induce immunogenic cell death and inhibit tumor-driven immunosuppression.

"The information from this case study further supports and complements the positive overall safety and immune response data from the Phase I/II HCC clinical study that we announced in September 2017," said Peter Suenaert, Chief Medical Officer at Immunicum. "We value being selected by the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation to present this one patient's positive response to ilixadencel treatment when combined with certain standard drugs. Presentations at conferences such as this one provide us with a chance to interact with the medical and scientific community focused on treating this rare form of cancer."

In the study, the bile duct cancer patient first received a transarterial chemo-embolization (TACE), which is a standard method to deliver a chemotherapeutic drug directly to the tumor while also restricting blood supply to the tumor. The drug used for this patient was doxorubicin which is known to induce a local immunogenic cell death. The TACE treatment was repeated two times. Ilixadencel, which is aimed to locally recruit and activate endogenous dendritic cells, was administered intratumorally the day after each TACE treatment for a total of three treatments. The tumor did not progress until month 6 at which point the patient received a systemic chemotherapy regimen consisting of gemcitabine + cisplatin, that is believed to lift the immunosuppression in the tumor. The survival of the patient was 41 months, which is positive when compared to historical data. This case study is one example that supports the thesis that treatment with ilixadencel may provide clinical benefit in this form of cancer.

The poster titled, "Combination treatment of immune primer ilixadencel with standard therapy known to inhibit immunosuppression: a case report," was presented at the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation Annual Conference on February 1, 2018. The poster can be found on Immunicum's website under "Publications" or by accessing the following link: http://immunicum.se/technology/publications/ (http://immunicum.se/technology/publications/)

About Cholangiocarcinoma

Cholangiocarcinoma, or bile duct cancer, arises from the epithelial cells lining the intra- and extrahepatic bile ducts. Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma is estimated to account for approximatively 15% of the incidence of primary liver cancers in the US. This tumor type is difficult to diagnose accurately and/or early, so by the time of diagnosis it is often too advanced for surgery, which is currently the only potential curative treatment.

About Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation Annual Conference

The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation's annual program seeks to develop sustainable participation of the medical and research communities in the field of cholangiocarcinoma by providing a forum to increase knowledge central to the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure for cholangiocarcinoma; presenting a diversity of perspectives focused on clinical, basic, and translational research; stimulating multi-disciplinary, cross-institutional collaborations; and fostering dialogue and inspiring innovation.

About ilixadencel

Ilixadencel, a cell therapy product (formerly known as INTUVAX), is an off-the-shelf cancer immune primer, developed for the treatment of solid tumors. Its active ingredient is activated allogeneic dendritic cells, derived from healthy blood donors. Intratumoral injection of these cells generates an inflammatory response which in turn leads to tumor-specific activation of the patient's cytotoxic T-cells.

For more information, please contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO, Immunicum

Telephone: +46 (0) 31 41 50 52

E-mail: info@immunicum.com (mailto:info@immunicum.com)

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Michaela Gertz, CFO, Immunicum

Telephone: +46 70 926 17 75

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:ir@immunicum.com)

Media Relations EU/US

Gretchen Schweitzer and Joanne Tudorica

Trophic Communications

Telephone: +49 172 861 8540

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:ir@immunicum.com)

About Immunicum AB (publ) Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient's own immune system to fight cancer. The company's lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com (http://www.immunicum.com)





20180205_Immunicum_Cholangiocarcinoma Poster_EN_Final (http://hugin.info/171739/R/2165905/833422.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Immunicum AB via Globenewswire

