Basis for disposal: Based on the Board of Directors' decision, Elisa will transfer the shares to persons belonging to the Performance Share Plan 2014 for the performance period 2015-2017. The shares will be transferred today 5 February 2018.



Trading code: ELISA Number of shares: 228,543 Price/share: gratuitous



After the transfer, Elisa holds a total of 7,572,854 treasury shares.



