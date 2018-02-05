

The Board of Sandal is pleased to announce the appointment of the Pitacs Group as a distributor of its Energenie MiHome range.



Pitacs is the leading supplier of radiators to independent plumbers' merchants with over 2,000 customers. It is also a supplier to major players in the sector, notably Plumb Nation. Pitacs will be launching its new boiler in April 2018 and the Energenie MiHome products, in particular the thermostat and radiator valves, will offer additional revenue opportunities to Pitacs and its trade customers.



Sandal Plc CEO Alan Tadd commented: 'The agreement with Pitacs gets our MiHome products, particularly the heating products, direct exposure to plumbing and heating professionals. Pitacs is renowned for its customer service and distribution and its ethos of long term relationship building matches our own. Its market leading position to independent plumbing and heating merchants gives us access to a very large potential market. We were delighted to have been selected by Pitacs to be its exclusive smart home partner and we expect this distribution agreement to be a significant contributor to the continued growth of our smart home products in the coming years.'



Pitacs Group MD Saffet Kalender added: 'Ultraheat (the heating division of Pitacs Limited) is pleased to announce the introduction of MiHome to our portfolio. The MiHome collection from Energenie is a fantastic fit for our growing range of valves and accessories. We are excited to be offering our independent wholesale customers in the UK the latest in smart home technology to complement central heating installation projects. Compatibility with latest technology such as the Amazon Alexa and smart phones is something which appealed to us greatly when making the decision to work with Energenie. We plan to roll out the products suitable for domestic and commercial environments in the coming months.'



This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.



The directors of Sandal Plc accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.



Sandal plc commenced business in 1996 and joined NEX in March 2015. The Company designs, develops and manufactures consumer electronics products. Its business is divided into two distinct product groups, PowerConnections, a long established wholesaler and reseller of a successful and patented range of converter plugs and power cables, and Energenie, which sells a newer product range that includes energy saving products, portable charging devices and the new Energenie MiHome range of products aimed at the 'Home Automation' and 'Internet of Things' marketplace.



The range of Energenie MiHome home automation products makes the remote operation of everyday household appliances and energy monitoring more accessible through integration with smartphone and tablet connectivity. The Energenie MiHome range is also integrated with the major players in the home automation market including Google Nest and Amazon Echo. Energenie MiHome products are available through a number of mainstream retailers including Amazon, Argos and Sainsbury's. In addition Energenie also offers Eco and electrical, travel and energy saving products for homes and offices, reducing energy usage and the Home Automation sector. It has store listings for its current products with several large retailers including Homebase, Maplin, Amazon, Screwfix, Toolstation and ASDA.



PowerConnections is a supplier to customers, in the UK and abroad, of single- phase electrical connection products. The products are manufactured in three partner factories in the Far East and have distributors worldwide for its range of patented converter plugs. The Company's product portfolio consists of International Power Leads, Rewireable Plugs, Converters and Connectors. These products are stocked in the Far East, Australia and UK.



