Dubai, UAE to Host 2018 Middle East Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky(R) - the Success and Leadership Summit for Women

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --House of Rose Professional (HORP) Pte. Ltd. today announced Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble and Coty Inc.as the early sponsors for the 2018 Middle East Edition of its Break the ceiling touch the sky- the success and leadership summit for women/b>, to be held on April 11, 2018 in Dubai, UAE.AMCHAM Abu Dhabi and Food Industry Asia are supporting as key Industry Partners for the summit and BW Businessworld as a network partner. The move to bring the summit to Dubai, UAEhas been inspired by the commitmentthe UAEis making to unlock the full potential of women in leadership at the highest levels.

The 2018 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the skyis a one day forum of keynote addresses, panel discussions and mentoring sessions and will be led by over 30 C suite leaders including Max Amen, General Manager, Coty Professional Beauty, Asia Distributor Markets, Middle East and Africa; Dalya Al Muthanna, President & CEO of GE Gulf; Sanjiv Kakkar, Executive Vice President, Unilever MENA, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and Belarus; Carrie Niggli; Senior director of customer development for Middle East and North Africa, The Coca-Cola Company; Sheena Ganesh; Global Controller - Shell Business Operations, Country Controller - UAE, KSA; Banali Malhotra, Director, Marketing, RAKBANK; Bakr Darwish, Associate HR Director, Gulf Markets at Procter & Gamble, Ada Perniceni, Partner, A.T. Kearney Middle East; Noha Hefny, Consultant, UN Women,Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Sarah's Foundation for Social Development; Soha Ellaithy, Senior Director, Gulf Area Office at Save the Children; Reem Alsalem, Consultant on Humanitarian and refugee issues, David Denman, Chief Operating Officer, Baker McKenzie Habib Al Mulla and Mariam Farag, Head of CSR at MBC Group.

Break the Ceiling, Touch the Skywas founded in Singapore in 2015 and enables leaders attending the summit to learn, network and achieve and supports the advancement of women to higher levels of leadership. Participating Companies can enable gender diversity within their organizations and enhance the leadership skills of their women leaders at a fraction of the cost of other expensive training programs. Over 2200 leaders from 200 Organizations have been trained at the summit in the last two plus years.

Theresa Weber, Executive Director, AmCham Abu Dhabi commented, "AmCham Abu Dhabi has always been a strong supporter of gender diversity. Our Women in Business Committee's mission is to empower women to be leaders in their fields, and to promote their participation in business. AmCham Abu Dhabi is glad to partner with Break the Ceiling Touch the Skyand support gender diversity which is a key business priority for the Middle East region and for our corporate members."

Julie Hamilton, Chief Customer and Commercial Leadership Officer, The Coca-Cola Company shared, "Diversity is at the heart of our business. We strive to create a work environment that provides all our associates equal access to information, development and opportunity. We have seen great contributions via gender diversity. Our business is honored to be a world sponsor of Break the ceiling touch the sky which will give participants a tremendous opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, network with peers and chart their own individual courses for success."

Commented Bakr Darwish, Associate HR Director, Gulf Markets at Procter & Gamble, "Diversity and inclusion is part of who we are, and what we aspire to be. I believe that diversity in our employees, including gender, can lead to diversity of thinking, which helps fuel innovation. This enables P&G employees to play to the best of their abilities. We know how much diversity and inclusion leads to stronger performance, both from our employees and as an organization. When everyone, both men and women, feel valued and everyone is included, people perform at their peak. P&G is looking forward to supporting the 2018 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the skyand promoting the importance of diversity and inclusion as an enabler for change, both within organizations as well as for society at large."

Concluded Anthony A. Rose, Founder Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professionaland best-selling author of the book Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit:

"The 2018 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky/b> is a unique opportunity for Companies in the Middle East to truly support gender diversity, to learn and share best practices for success, grow their women leaders and benefit from the proven positive impact on business return on investment (ROI), innovation and social impact."

For full details on the 2018 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the skyto sponsor/ book delegate tables/ seats and view speaker details please visit www.houseofroseprofessional.com.

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore and operates across three segments -People, Public Relations and Publishing.

For clarifications/ inquiries contact:

Anthony A. Rose, House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.

Email: anthony@houseofroseprofessional.com or call +65 83322017

Pooja Choudhury

Email: pooja@athenacommunique.com

Tel: +971 50 350 5878