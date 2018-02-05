Sandvik: Interim Report Fourth Quarter 2017

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing operations

Order intake 24,106 million SEK

Revenues 23,936 million SEK

Operating profit 7,976 million SEK

Operating margin 33.3%

Adjusted operating profit 4,066 million SEK

Operating margin 17.0%

Profit after financial items 7,702 million SEK

Earnings per share 5.12 SEK

Cash flow from operations 5,267 million SEK

Discontinued operations

Order intake 98 million SEK

Revenues 556 million SEK

Operating profit -94 million SEK

Group Total

Order intake 24,204 million SEK

Revenues 24,492 million SEK

Operating profit 7,882 million SEK

Operating margin 32.2%

Adjusted operating profit 3,972 million SEK

Adjusted operating margin 16.2%

Earnings per share 5.04 SEK

Cash flow from operations 5,236 million SEK

Dividend

Proposed dividend for 2017 is 3.5 SEK per share

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations,phone +46-8-456-14-94 (Ann-Sofie Nordh), phone +46-8-456-11-94 (Anna Vilogorac) or e-mailing info.ir@sandvik.com

A presentation and teleconference will be held on 5 February 2018 at 10:00 CET. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, 5 February 2018

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Björn Rosengren

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 08.00 CET on 5 February 2018.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/interim-report-fourth-quarter-2017,c2444127

The following files are available for download: