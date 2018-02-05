Sandvik: Interim Report Fourth Quarter 2017

Fourth quarter 2017
PR Newswire
SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Feb. 5, 2018
SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing operations
- Order intake 24,106 million SEK
- Revenues 23,936 million SEK
- Operating profit 7,976 million SEK
- Operating margin 33.3%
- Adjusted operating profit 4,066 million SEK
- Operating margin 17.0%
- Profit after financial items 7,702 million SEK
- Earnings per share 5.12 SEK
- Cash flow from operations 5,267 million SEK
Discontinued operations
- Order intake 98 million SEK
- Revenues 556 million SEK
- Operating profit -94 million SEK
Group Total
- Order intake 24,204 million SEK
- Revenues 24,492 million SEK
- Operating profit 7,882 million SEK
- Operating margin 32.2%
- Adjusted operating profit 3,972 million SEK
- Adjusted operating margin 16.2%
- Earnings per share 5.04 SEK
- Cash flow from operations 5,236 million SEK
Dividend
- Proposed dividend for 2017 is 3.5 SEK per share
Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations,phone +46-8-456-14-94 (Ann-Sofie Nordh), phone +46-8-456-11-94 (Anna Vilogorac) or e-mailing info.ir@sandvik.com
A presentation and teleconference will be held on 5 February 2018 at 10:00 CET. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors
Stockholm, 5 February 2018
Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)
Björn Rosengren
President and CEO
This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 08.00 CET on 5 February 2018.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/interim-report-fourth-quarter-2017,c2444127
The following files are available for download:
http://mb.cision.com/Main/208/2444127/786737.pdf
Interim Report Fourth Quarter 2017