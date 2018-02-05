sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,07 Euro		-0,14
-0,92 %
WKN: 865956 ISIN: SE0000667891 Ticker-Symbol: SVKB 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDVIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SANDVIK AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,78
14,922
08:58
15,00
15,50
08:56
05.02.2018 | 08:32
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Sandvik: Interim Report Fourth Quarter 2017

Fourth quarter 2017

PR Newswire

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Feb. 5, 2018

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing operations

  • Order intake 24,106 million SEK
  • Revenues 23,936 million SEK
  • Operating profit 7,976 million SEK
  • Operating margin 33.3%
  • Adjusted operating profit 4,066 million SEK
  • Operating margin 17.0%
  • Profit after financial items 7,702 million SEK
  • Earnings per share 5.12 SEK
  • Cash flow from operations 5,267 million SEK

Discontinued operations

  • Order intake 98 million SEK
  • Revenues 556 million SEK
  • Operating profit -94 million SEK

Group Total

  • Order intake 24,204 million SEK
  • Revenues 24,492 million SEK
  • Operating profit 7,882 million SEK
  • Operating margin 32.2%
  • Adjusted operating profit 3,972 million SEK
  • Adjusted operating margin 16.2%
  • Earnings per share 5.04 SEK
  • Cash flow from operations 5,236 million SEK

Dividend

  • Proposed dividend for 2017 is 3.5 SEK per share

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations,phone +46-8-456-14-94 (Ann-Sofie Nordh), phone +46-8-456-11-94 (Anna Vilogorac) or e-mailing info.ir@sandvik.com

A presentation and teleconference will be held on 5 February 2018 at 10:00 CET. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, 5 February 2018
Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)
Björn Rosengren
President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 08.00 CET on 5 February 2018.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/interim-report-fourth-quarter-2017,c2444127

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/208/2444127/786737.pdf

Interim Report Fourth Quarter 2017


© 2018 PR Newswire