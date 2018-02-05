Stockholm, February 5, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that LeoVegas AB (short name: LEO), a large cap company within the consumer services sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. LeoVegas was previously listed on Nasdaq First North Premier is the 4th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018.



LeoVegas is a GameTech company specialized in mobile gaming. The company offers casino, live casino and sport gaming solutions to consumers, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda. LeoVegas' technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. For more information, please visit www.leovegasgroup.com.



"This change in listing can be credited to a strong team effort by everyone at LeoVegas, and I want to take this opportunity to express extra praise to my team for the hard work they have done to bring this across the finish line," said Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO of LeoVegas. "The change in listing strengthens the Group and gives us an even better quality seal in our communication and cooperation with authorities, licensors and partners. For institutional investors - both in Sweden but even more so abroad - we will become more accessible and attractive as a company. Today is a big day for LeoVegas and yet another step in our ongoing journey of growth."



"We are pleased to welcome LeoVegas to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "We are excited to see LeoVegas mature and switch from Nasdaq First North Premier to our main market, and we look forward to supporting them for many more years to come."



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



