FAN ID Delivery Options Available for the 2018 FIFA World Cup' Spectators

All of the 2018 FIFA World Cup' spectators must get a FAN ID and there are a number of options for its delivery to different countries.

FAN ID can be delivered by mail, to the Rossotrudnichestvo Science and Culture Centers in Germany, Spain, Italy, Serbia and Finland along with the 165 VFS Global Visa Application Centers worldwide.

"We are ready to issue up to two million FAN IDs to the spectators of the 2018 FIFA World Cup', and we also invite all international fans who have bought a match ticket or have a successful ticket confirmation from FIFA to apply for a FAN ID in advance," said Andrei Romankov, Deputy Director of the Department for Implementation of Strategic Projects of the Ministry of Communications.

When submitting an application you can access the list of delivery options and locations of issuance at http://www.fan-id.ru

FAN IDs are delivered to fans free of charge as a registered small parcel.

FAN IDs can be issued in the 165 VFS Global Visa Application Centers located worldwide. The fan will receive notifications on the FAN ID delivery status to the email address and sms to the telephone number specified during registration.

The delivery status can be tracked at the official website of the Visa center: http://www.vfsglobal.com

The tracking code will be provided in the SMS and email notifications. FAN ID is a personalized spectator's card that is part of the football fan identification system.

For the first time in the history of the FIFA football tournaments, the spectators of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia were provided with FAN IDs.

Everyone who has purchased a match ticket must get a FAN ID. In order to do this one must fill in an application form at http://www.fan-id.ru or register at one of the FAN ID Distribution Centers located in the Russia. In combination with a match ticket, a FAN ID provides fast and convenient access to the stadiums for all spectators.

A FAN ID will entitle foreign citizens and stateless persons to visa-free entry to the Russian Federation. Also FAN ID will entitle its holder to free travel on the special trains connecting the host cities of the 2018 FIFA World Cup' and on public transportation in the host cities on match days.

More detailed information about FAN ID is available at http://www.fan-id.ru

