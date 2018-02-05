Tallinn, 2018-02-05 08:50 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AS Tallink Grupp statistics for January 2018



In January 2018 AS Tallink Grupp transported 592 380 passengers, which is a 5.5% increase compared to January 2017. The number of cargo units increased by 20.5% to 30 015 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 8.4% to 73 925 units in the same comparison.



AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for January 2018 were the following:



January 2018 January 2017 Change Passengers 592 380 561 493 5,5% Finland - Sweden 155 667 166 480 -6,5% Estonia - Finland 316 238 289 804 9,1% Estonia - Sweden 71 959 64 748 11,1% Latvia - Sweden 48 516 40 461 19,9% Cargo Units 30 015 24 904 20,5% Finland - Sweden 5 726 5 951 -3,8% Estonia - Finland 18 834 15 061 25,1% Estonia - Sweden 4 192 3 175 32,0% Latvia - Sweden 1 263 717 76,2% Passenger Vehicles 73 925 68 189 8,4% Finland - Sweden 6 854 7 285 -5,9% Estonia - Finland 56 225 50 961 10,3% Estonia - Sweden 5 319 4 914 8,2% Latvia - Sweden 5 527 5 029 9,9%



The following operational factors influenced the development in January 2018:



ESTONIA - FINLAND



On 29 January 2017 the new LNG fast ferry Megastar started operating Tallink Shuttle service on the Tallinn - Helsinki route and replaced fast ferry Superstar.



FINLAND - SWEDEN



The cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate on the route for 22 days due to scheduled maintenance.



Veiko Haavapuu Financial Director AS Tallink Grupp Sadama 5/7 10111 Tallinn, Estonia Tel. +372 640 9914 E-mail veiko.haavapuu@tallink.ee



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=661934