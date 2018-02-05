5 February 2018 Announcement No. 03/2018



As stated in company announcement no. 25/2017, Christian Sagild resigned as CEO of Topdanmark effective of 1 January 2018. It was also stated that Topdanmark's Board of Directors initiated a recruitment process to find a successor for Christian Sagild.



Additionally, it was stated in company announcement no. 32/2017 that Lars Thykier would be acting CEO concurrently with his CFO position until the recruitment process had been completed and the new CEO had taken up the position.



The Board of Directors has now completed the recruitment process by appointing Peter Hermann new CEO of Topdanmark as of today.



Peter Hermann, 44 years of age, has been CEO of Topdanmark Livsforsikring since 2016. Previous to that, he was employed with PFA.



At the same time, Marianne Wier resigns as CIO. Marianne Wier has been member of the Executive Board since 1 March 2016. The Board of Directors gives thanks to Marianne Wier for her great and dedicated contribution and efforts as CIO of Topdanmark.



Consequently, as of today the Executive Board will consist of CEO Peter Hermann, CFO Lars Thykier and COO Brian Rothemejer Jacobsen.



In connection with the appointment of Peter Hermann as CEO, Torbjörn Magnusson, Chairman of Topdanmark's Board of Directors says: "Having now completed a thorough recruitment process, the Board of Directors is pleased to appoint Peter Hermann new CEO of Topdanmark. As CEO of Topdanmark Livsforsikring Peter Hermann has been the anchor person behind the successful development in Topdanmark Livsforsikring. Thus, over the past years Topdanmark Livsforsikring has been the life- and pension insurance company in Denmark experiencing the highest premium growth. Concurrently with this, Topdanmark Livsforsikring has been able to enhance the efficiency of the business, improve profitability along with introducing new customer-focused services".



Torbjörn Magnusson continues: "Topdanmark's strategy being a value-creating company in the Danish non-life and life insurance market still remains unchanged. Peter Hermann will be responsible for the further development of the digital change process, which has been initiated in order to become even more efficient and competitive".



CEO Peter Hermann adds to this: "In close cooperation with the Executive Board, I look forward to putting my mark on Topdanmark's future development. Topdanmark must continuously become more digital, strengthen our competitive position and develop and offer customer-focused solutions thereby ensuring that the customers obtain a solution to their problem or inquiry in a quick, easy and simple way".



