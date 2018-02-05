

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini (CGEMY.PK, CAPP) announced the acquisition of LiquidHub, a digital customer engagement firm that specializes in developing and delivering compelling customer experiences. The company said the acquisition will reinforce its Digital Consulting capabilities in North America and accelerates its portfolio shift in the region.



Headquartered in Philadelphia, USA, with estimated 2017 revenues of around 200 million euros, this latest addition to the Group is totally aligned with Capgemini's growth plans focusing on Digital & Cloud in North America.



