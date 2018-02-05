

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure Company Limited (HICL.L), the infrastructure investment company advised by InfraRed Capital Partners Limited, Monday announced that the majority of the portfolio continues to perform in line with expectations with no material issues affecting investment performance:



Cash generation from the portfolio, excluding the 15 projects affected by the Carillion plc liquidation, has been in line with expectations.



In its trading statement for the period from October 1, 2017 to February 2, Ian Russell, Chairman, said, 'The majority of the portfolio continued to perform in line with expectations during the period, however the compulsory liquidation of Carillion impacted a number of HICL's PPP projects. As an immediate priority, the Company and Investment Adviser activated contingency plans at the affected projects and are working closely with other stakeholders to ensure continued operations. This has been and will continue to be a period of intense activity and the Board would like to recognise and thank everyone involved in maintaining services and the process of transitioning to new providers.'



The company said it remains on track to deliver aggregate dividends of 7.85p per share this financial year and the Board reaffirmed the 8.05p dividend guidance for the next financial year ending 31 March 2019, and the additional guidance of 8.25p for the financial year ending 31 March 2020 that was announced in November 2017 in the Interim Results.



