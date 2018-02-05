Successful applicants as part of "Best in Breed 7" will receive significant funding and support from Europe's leading IoT investor

Breed Reply, a leading active operational investor in early-stage internet of things (IoT) businesses, has today launched a new Europe-wide search for IoT investment opportunities. It is the seventh time Breed Reply has run its "Best in Breed" programme where start-ups with exciting IoT innovations and products are invited to apply to Breed Reply with their investment cases. The best will receive funding along with advisory and support services from Breed Reply.

Successful applicants will pitch to a team with significant experience in scaling up early-stage businesses, in-depth understanding of different markets, proven track record in sales channel development and strong technological DNA.

Providing support as well as funding, is a crucial part of Breed Reply's commitment to companies when it invests. As an active operational investor, Breed Reply's role is to work closely with early stage businesses and help with their development and readiness for future funding. Last year one-third of Breed Reply's 18-strong portfolio of investment companies raised in total more than $50 million in Series A funding from leading investors.

Many of Breed Reply's growing portfolio of investments across a range of sectors and countries were discovered through previous "Best in Breed" programmes, first launched in 2014, including:

Canard Drones (Drones, Spain) Inova Design (Health Wellness, UK) Cocoon (Smart Home, UK) Kokoon (Wellness, UK) Connecterra (AgriTech, The Netherlands) RazorSecure (Cybersecurity, UK) enModus (Smart Buildings, UK) Senseye (Industrial IoT, UK) Gymcraft (Wellness, Spain) Sentryo (Industrial Security, France) Iotic Labs (IoT Platform, UK) Wearable Technologies (Industrial Health Safety, UK)

Emanuele Angelidis, CEO of Breed Reply, said: "Best in Breed has proved a brilliant way to find innovative IoT start-ups that can disrupt sectors and industries across Europe. Since our first Best in Breed, we have helped lots of companies accelerate their growth and attract even more funding from major investors. We are excited about who we will get to meet this time. Successful applicants typically have a combination of great people, a technology that actually solves a market problem along with a sustainable and scalable business model."

Companies with an innovative product or service in the IoT space are invited to submit an application to Best in Breed 7 via the Breed Reply website at www.breedreply.com. The closing date for submissions is 16 March 2018.

About Breed Reply

Breed Reply, Reply's active operational investor, funds and supports the development of early-stage companies in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Europe and the USA. Based in London, with operational offices in Germany and Italy, Breed Reply supports entrepreneurs and young talent by quickly bringing new ideas to the market. This is done via three fundamental services: funding at early-stage level; active operational involvement with significant know how transfer of business, managerial and technological expertise; and go-to market support through the extensive Reply network. Breed Reply focuses on Health, Fitness Wellness, Smart Building Cities, Security, Industrial IoT, Big Data, Platforms and Drones.

www.breedreply.com

