Openlink wins 2017 Treasury Management International Award for innovation and excellence in risk management

UNIONDALE, New York, and LONDON, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Openlink, the global leader in trading, treasury and risk management solutions for energy, commodities and financial services organizations, has earned the 2017 Treasury Management International (TMI) Award for Innovation & Excellence. This year's award recognizes Openlink for "Best Risk Management Solution" in the Technology Innovation category.

Established more than a decade ago, TMI Awards for Innovation & Excellence are the quality benchmark for the global treasury profession, formally recognizing banks, vendors, consultants and practitioners as they forge new pathways and cultivate best practices in treasury management. Openlink won the 2016 TMI Award for "Best Treasury Analytics Solution."

The 2017 award recognizes Openlink's continued growth in the corporate treasury and risk management market, evidenced by a diverse client base that includes commodity-intensive corporations in the oil & gas, transportation and food & beverage industries. As a preferred provider to corporate treasurers, Openlink is helping clients boost efficiency, accuracy, transparency and speed in their commodity trading, treasury and enterprise risk management functions, including cash and credit management.

"We would like to sincerely congratulate Openlink on winning the 2017 TMI Award for Best Risk Management Solution in our Technology Innovation category," said Robin Page, CEO and publisher of TMI. "A strong nomination highlighted Openlink's impressive proactive approach to risk, allowing the modern treasurer to access innovative solutions to everyday problems. Well done."

Uniquely positioned among other treasury management solution providers, Openlink's Findur platform does not rely on bolt-on or third party applications to manage commodities, market risk, and credit in real time. Recent enhancements in Findur v16.1 span payment authorization, enterprise risk and credit management, and a more flexible work environment to handle higher volumes.

"In a world marked by constant fluctuations in currency and commodity pricing, and other unpredictable events, Openlink aims to raise the bar for what corporate treasurers and CFOs can expect from a treasury and risk management solution," said Bernard Delahaye, chief revenue officer for Openlink in EMEA. "We are pleased to be recognized by TMI for helping our clients make better decisions because they see previously hidden strengths and opportunities across functions and beneath the surface."

TMI hosted an awards ceremony in London on February 1, 2018.

About Openlink

For more than 25 years, Openlink (www.openlink.com) has been providing trading, treasury and risk management solutions for the world's most sophisticated commodity, energy, corporate and financial services organizations.

Openlink's innovative, award-winning solutions help clients break down organizational silos and instantaneously connect trading, risk and treasury across multiple asset classes and throughout the front, middle and back offices. The Openlink Cloud platform and its advanced analytics capabilities enable clients to make better decisions from data, seize market opportunities, and mitigate risk.

Openlink is proud to support more than 38,000 users working for more than 600 clients, including 13 central banks, 12 of the world's largest commodity/energy companies, and nine of the largest financial institutions.

