ZEDRA Opens a New Office in Zürich

GENEVA, February 5, 2018

ZEDRA, the independent global specialist in Trust, Corporate and Fund Services, today announces that it will open its second office in Switzerland, in Zürich's main business district.

The office will focus on building the firm's presence in the German speaking region with key attention on its corporate business, serial entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals.

Stuart McLuckie, ZEDRA Managing Director, Switzerland, commented, "I am excited to announce the opening of our new office in Zürich - a logical step given the significant opportunities here. Our presence here will allow ZEDRA to be ever more receptive to our partners' and clients' immediate needs."

Mr. Vadim Neumann who is currently based in Zürich will head up the firm's operations as Managing Director Zürich. He is an experienced professional, holding a Swiss LL.M. degree in Swiss and international taxation and a Belgian Masters degree in management. Before assuming his new challenge, Vadim worked as a director of the Zurich office for a well known international corporate service provider.Vadim will be supported by ZEDRA's Mario Cohn, Director, Corporate & Private Clients, Latam and Giovanni La Forgia, Director, Corporate & Private Clients, Europe, earmarked to spend a significant proportion of their time supporting the development of the office over the coming months.

Ivo Hemelraad, ZEDRA Group Director Corporate, Funds & Legal, says, "Opening an office in the Zürich and Zug area allows ZEDRA to have an on-the-ground presence and enables us to offer a heightened level of support to our clients corporate needs. Providing innovative, high quality client service is a crucial component of ZEDRA's service offer."

Based in 14 offices across 12 jurisdictions, ZEDRA's 500-strong team of industry experts is dedicated to creating and delivering bespoke solutions for clients. The business is focused on the strong commitment of an experienced team, fostering an entrepreneurial approach to delivering exceptional client services.

The office will be located on Gartenstrasse 23, 8002 Zürich.

About ZEDRA

ZEDRA is an independent, global specialist in trust, corporate and fund services. The company was acquired from Barclays in January 2016 by an independent investor group, with an ambitious plan to grow the company, expanding and strengthening the services it offers to clients around the world. It currently has 14 global offices in 12 jurisdictions, including Cayman Islands, Hong Kong, Isle of Man, Jersey, Luxembourg, Miami, Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland and the UK, where its large team of industry experts is dedicated to creating and delivering bespoke solutions for clients. The business is focused on the strong commitment of an experienced team, fostering an entrepreneurial approach to delivering exceptional client services.

ZEDRA has a diverse client base including high-net-worth individuals and their families, international corporations, institutional investors and entrepreneurs. Under the ownership of a private independent investor group, ZEDRA has the flexibility, boldness and expertise to respond to complex needs whilst maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance in an ever-evolving regulatory environment.