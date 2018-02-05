Deposit Solutions Expands European Presence and Appoints Przemek Rodecki as Regional Director for Central & Eastern Europe

HAMBURG, Germany, February 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- Enhanced presence in six regions further supports Deposit Solutions' ability to offer Open Banking platform for deposits on a pan-European level

- Expansion in Central & Eastern Europe will be led by Przemek Rodecki, who brings significant financial expertise based on former senior roles in banks

Deposit Solutions, the Open Banking platform for deposits, is expanding its European presence to six new regions, including Austria, France & Benelux, Central & Eastern Europe, Iberia, Italy & Malta and Nordics & Baltics. The additional key regions complement the company's strong presence in Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The region Central & Eastern Europe will be led by Przemek Rodecki who brings 20 years of experience in investment banking. He joins Deposit Solutions from Nomura, where he was member of the EMEA Leadership Board and built up and headed the bank's operations in Poland. Prior, Przemek Rodecki focused on the macroeconomic and strategic analysis of emerging markets at UBS and Citibank. He completed the Chartered Financial Analyst programme and holds a M.A. in Economics from University of Staffordshire as well as a M.A. in Banking and Finance from Warsaw School of Economics.

Max von Bismarck, Chief Business Officer of Deposit Solutions, said: "Deposit Solutions is growing rapidly, and building our pan-European presence is a key priority for us. We are delighted to have Przemek Rodecki on board, who is not only an expert in developing business in Central & Eastern Europe but can also draw on high-level leadership experience."

Przemek Rodecki added: "Deposit Solutions' mission is to establish Open Banking for deposits, supporting a healthier banking system across Europe. I am looking forward to drive this process in Central & Eastern Europe."

Deposit Solutions operates the first Open Banking platform for savings deposits. Its APIs allow any bank to easily connect to and benefit from its unique solution, either by sourcing deposits to deepen and diversify their funding base or by offering their own clients a choice of attractive deposit products from other banks under the existing account relationship. Since its foundation in 2011, Deposit Solutions has successfully established its Open Banking solution by partnering with more than 50 banks across Europe. Additionally, Deposit Solutions' B2C offering (ZINSPILOT and SAVEDO) has 100,000 customers and is among the fastest growing fintech businesses in the world having transmitted deposits in excess of EUR 4 billion to date.

Expanding its presence across Europe provides Deposit Solutions with heightened local market expertise and insight. This enables the company to extend its relationships across the industry and provides a tighter cultural and language fit for local clients.

About Deposit Solutions

Deposit Solutions is a globally recognized FinTech company, operating the first Open Banking platform for deposits. Its APIs allow any bank to easily connect to and benefit from the platform, either by sourcing deposits to deepen and diversify their funding base or by offering their own clients a choice of attractive deposit products from other banks under the existing account relationship. Bank clients gain access to best-in-class deposit offers without having to switch bank accounts. Thus, the Open Banking platform provides an infrastructure for the EUR 10 trillion deposit market in Europe that benefits banks and depositors alike.

Deposit Solutions is already connecting more than 50 banks from 16 countries, among them reputable industry leaders such as Deutsche Bank and Fidelity's FFB. In addition, the firm operates its own retail brands ZINSPILOT and SAVEDO, which market select deposit offers of its partners directly to savers. Its retail brands alone have already mediated more than 4 billion euros in deposits and added 100,000 customers, making Deposit Solutions one of the fastest growing FinTech companies in the world.

Headquartered in Hamburg, the company has additional offices in Berlin, London and Zurich as well as local teams across all European financial hubs. Founded in 2011 by Tim Sievers, the company today employs more than 200 highly qualified employees. Deposit Solutions is backed by leading tech investors such as Peter Thiel, e.ventures, Greycroft, FinLab, Valar Ventures, Apeiron Investment Group and Stefan Wiskemann.

Media Contact:

Miriam Sailer, Deposit Solutions

miriam.sailer@deposit-solutions.com

+49-40-999-993-673