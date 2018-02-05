

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) reported that in the four months to 31 January 2018, Group underlying revenue growth was 14%, with all of the five regions continuing to see double-digit underlying revenue growth. The Group remains on track to deliver stable gross margin for the full year to March 2018.



Lindsley Ruth, CEO, said: 'Our performance year to date has been pleasing and we are confident of delivering strong progress in the current financial year. The first phase of the Performance Improvement Plan is now complete, but we still believe we have a significant further opportunity to improve efficiency and reduce complexity allowing continued strong growth at higher operating margins.'



