5 simple ways for enterprises to stay ahead in 2018

Manage work and resources to maintain momentum in the face of unprecedented technological innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The speed of innovation seen in 2017 shows no signs of slowing down in 2018. Enterprises must remain vigilant and nimble. Here are five simple ways to manage work and resources to achieve business transformation and deliver strategic value.

1. Be Lean

Incorporate Lean principles into your work life. Lean businesses are relentlessly focused on continuous improvement, building empowered teams who strive to deliver ever more customer value. They visualise workflow and limit work in progress to identify critical resource bottlenecks, focus efforts on strategic outcomes, and evolve their processes to deliver more value faster. "Adopting Lean principles can create a more focused, responsive, and efficient organisation," said Jon Terry, Planview chief evangelist for Lean-Agile strategy. "But to get these benefits, enterprises have to move beyond spreadsheets into more effective collaboration tools."

2. Get more done

According to Harvard Business Review, "Resources are often trapped in unproductive uses ... Only 20 per cent of managers say their organisations do a good job of shifting people to support strategic priorities." You need visibility into both high-priority initiatives and supporting projects, as well as the day-to-day work efforts required to run the business. Combining this work into a single view enables you to apply resources to the highest priority work. Your success will be measured by how easy you make it for others to get the right work done.

3. De-clutter to make room for true digital transformation

A strategic approach to managing global business applications can provide visibility and reduce application redundancies, streamline enterprise-wide processes, and reduce overall technical risk. Create a closer alignment with IT by treating your business applications like "resources." Then manage them against existing "work" to make sure you actually deliver on initiatives instead of distracting from them.

4. Connect to what matters

Understanding the dependencies between projects, products, services, and applications is critical to beating the competition. Bring together IT, product development, and professional services to visualise the connections and identify potential risks and opportunities.

5. Plan for success

According to an IDG Research Services survey, 85 per cent of CIOs and IT leaders said their organisations deviate from the approved annual plan several times a year to meet new internal and external business requests. However, one-third of these IT departments are still measured on, and held accountable for, annual plan goals with no consideration for these additional demands. Instead, shift to continuous planning to adapt and react to new information.

Follow these steps to prioritise, advance, and, simply, get work done. Continue charting your journey with this whitepaper on using work and resource management to thrive well beyond 2018.

