Uponor Corporation will publish its financial results for the year 2017 on Thursday, 15 February 2018 at 08:00 EET. The report will be available on the company's website at investors.uponor.com.



In celebration of Uponor's 100-year anniversary, the event will be kicked off with lunch at 12:00 EET. A conference for analysts, fund managers, investors and representatives of the media will start at 13:00 EET. Venue: Hotel Haven, Unioninkatu 17, Helsinki, Finland.



Attendees are kindly requested to confirm their participation and dietary requirements by email to communications@uponor.com latest on Friday, 9 February 2018.



A live webcast of the conference will begin at 13:00 EET, available through investors.uponor.com or Uponor's IR mobile app. Questions can be sent in advance and during the briefing to ir@uponor.com or via the live webcast.



Uponor is a leading international systems and solutions provider for safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure. The company serves a variety of building markets including residential, commercial, industrial and civil engineering. Uponor employs about 3,900 employees in 30 countries, mainly in Europe and North America. In 2016, Uponor's net sales totalled €1.1 billion. Uponor is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com