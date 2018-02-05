Ferns N Petals Goes an Extra Mile for Customer Delight - Promises Refund and Replacement for Gifts not Delivered on Time

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, February 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

With the onset of the festive season, Ferns N Petals announced the guaranteed on-time delivery of gifts for its customers for the whole of 2018. Ferns N Petals, one of the leading gift portals in the United Arab Emirates, has guaranteed on-time delivery of products - an assured service enabling their customers the power to send gifts from a range of distinguished products without worrying about the delivery time on a particular date.In case the products are not delivered on the chosen date and time, complete amount to be refunded and a replacement will be provided by the company.

Ferns N Petals prides itself as the one-stop-shop for all gift items ranging from cakes, flowers, chocolates and personalized gifts for all grand occasions. The organization accepts orders through multi-channel mediums including website, mobile site, and Android & iOS apps to allow the users to have an exemplary gifting experience.

Commenting on the service announcement, Business Head - Ferns N Petals UAE, Mr. Rajesh Kumar said, "We understand the feelings behind our customers' heart when they expect gifts to reach their recipient in stipulated time. Adding to that, we promise them complete order refund-value along with the replacement if and when a gift does not reach on time."

He further added, "We strive at complete customer satisfaction and it is ensured by a vigorous monitoring of quality. We deliver a gamut of gifts and cater to every big occasion in order to make our customers choose appropriate Valentines Gifts, Mothers Day Gifts, Women's Day Gifts and others."

Ferns N Petals having pioneered the concept of flowers and gifts in the country, today has become a driver of marketplace innovation and a contributor in local economies. Started with a single store in 1994 inDelhi, the company has been in the present business for more than 21 years now and has completely changed the entire landscape of online gifting. Leading the floral and gifting industry with 240 outlets across 94 cities, panIndia, Ferns N Petals is consciously foraying into small towns and every nook and corner of the country to mark its presence.

