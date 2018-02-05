London stocks were expected to open with heavy losses on Monday, taking their cue from a downbeat close on Wall Street at the end of last week, where the Dow ended down 666 points. The FTSE 100 was called to open 73 points lower at 7,370. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Friday's sharp US sell-off translated into a similar sell off in Asia this morning and is likely to see markets here in Europe open sharply lower as well. "How US investors react when they return later today could well ...

