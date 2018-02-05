Randgold Resources said it had increased annual gold production by 5% to 1.315m ounces, ahead of its guidance, while cutting total cash cost by 3% to $620 an ounce. The miner said full year profits rose 14% to $335m, with net cash up 39% to $720m, with no debt. The board has proposed doubling the dividend to $2 a share. Chief executive Mark Bristow said the strong performance was led by Randgold's flagship, the Loulo-Gounkoto complex in Mali, and supported by an across-the-board delivery ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...