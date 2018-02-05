Tesco confirmed that Booker Group boss Charles Wilson will be appointed chief executive of the group's retail and wholesale operations in the UK and Ireland when the takeover is completed, which is pencilled in for 5 March. The grocery giant, which added that current retail CEO Matt Davies will depart at the end of April, also issued a forecast of "at least £1.575bn" profit before exceptional items for the current financial year to 24 February 2018, with the intention to propose final dividend ...

