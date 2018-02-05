

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Ltd. (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L), in its update on the investigation into the Company by the UK Serious Fraud Office relates to the activities of Petrofac its subsidiaries, and their officers, employees and agents for suspected bribery, corruption, and/or money laundering, said that the Company continues to engage with the SFO. The engagement has involved and is expected to continue to involve the interview of Directors of the Company, including the Chairman, Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors, as well as employees. In addition, the Company has provided and will continue to provide relevant documents to the SFO.



On 12 May 2017, Petrofac said that it was notified by the Serious Fraud Office that it commenced an investigation into Petrofac Limited and its subsidiaries. The Company believed that it is in connection with the investigation into Unaoil.



As previously disclosed, Petrofac engaged Unaoil, a Monaco based company, for the provision of local consultancy services primarily in Kazakhstan between 2002 and 2009.



Petrofac said today that it will announce its Full Year results for the year ending 31 December 2017 on 1 March 2018.



