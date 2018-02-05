SES Video and long-standing partner Telekom Srbija extend partnership to broadcast an additional three TV channels and three radio stations for RTS (Radio Television of Serbia)

Serbian public broadcaster RTS now transmits its entire bouquet of nine TV channels and four radio stations via Astra 5 degrees East, following an extension deal between SES and Telekom Srbija.

Under the agreement announced by SES, the telecommunications company Telekom Srbija is leasing additional capacity on an ASTRA satellite to broadcast three additional RTS TV channels (RTS1, RTS2 and RTS Poletarac, a channel for children) and three radio stations (Radio Beograd 202, Radio Beograd 2 and Radio Beograd 3).

Telekom Srbija and SES have an existing agreement to broadcast six TV channels and one radio station for RTS via 5 degrees East. With this new agreement, they now transmit the entire RTS channel portfolio at that orbital slot.

"This extension agreement is a wonderful example of how strong partnerships such as the one we have with Telekom Srbija can enable us to grow our presence in specific markets,'' said Martin Ornass-Kubacki, Vice President, Sales Central Eastern Europe, SES Video. "We are very pleased that RTS has decided once again to put their trust in our broadcasting services and our reliability.''

"Telekom Srbija implemented six channels via SES for its customer RTS in 2017. Recognizing that SES is a reliable partner providing high-quality services, Telekom Srbija decided to implement another three channels via SES for the requirements of RTS and thus extend long-term cooperation between Telekom Srbija and SES", stated Milica Jovicic, Head of Wholesale Department, Telekom Srbija

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES's portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com

About Telekom Srbija

Telekom Srbija a.d. Beograd, together with its daughter companies, is a modern, entirely locally-owned telecommunications company, which for 20 years now, has had a leading role in fixed and mobile telephony, the Internet and multimedia spheres, both in this country and the region at large. By fostering the innovative spirit, Telekom Srbija a.d. Beograd is continuously developing new technological solutions for the benefit of its customers and the environment and is maintaining a high quality of unhindered communications offering a wide range of channels and message transmission devices. Acting in a socially responsible manner, it helps the community to overcome the weaknesses of the present time with joint forces.

