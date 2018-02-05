LeoVegas AB: LeoVegas launches several product innovations, including exclusive casino games

LeoVegas, the leading GameTech company, drives technology and innovation forward and launches several product news. Apple Pay is launched in UK with the latest face recognition technology for login and payment. LeoVegas also launches several exclusive games under the name of "LeoVegas Originals", made together with various game developers, as well as making a big effort on live streamed sports events.

"We have high innovative strength in LeoVegas, and these product innovations are all proof of the high level of effectiveness we are leveraging in our product development to create an elevated experience for our customers. Being able to use facial recognition for both log-ins and payments gives customers a very convenient solution. That we, together with game developers, also develop exclusive games show a breadth and innovation in our product organization. This is exciting as it stretches throughout the entire customer experience and I look forward how "LeoVegas Originals" will be received", comments Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO.

Exclusive games

LeoVegas has worked intensively and closely with a number of game developers - including NetEnt and Yggdrasil - to come up with innovative and exclusive games. These are being marketed under the collective name "LeoVegas Originals". The first game is called WitchCraft Academy. The game was developed in close collaboration with NetEnt and is based on their latest and most powerful mobile platform in order to give players a "wow" experience on their mobile devices. More games are now in the starting blocks for launch.

Apple Pay and facial recognition

Fifty-five per cent of all LeoVegas customers in the UK are iPhone users, so the launch of Apple Pay will offer an improved experience for these customers. To be able to offer Apple Pay, the market must be locally regulated with a licence system. Sweden plans to introduce a licence system in 2019. The UK is a locally regulated market and also the first market in which LeoVegas is launching Apple Pay, however, plans are already in place to launch Apple Pay in more markets.

Using state-of-the-art technology, LeoVegas is also launching facial recognition for log-ins and approval of payments using Apple Pay. This is being made possible using LeoVegas' technology together with Apple's new iPhone X, and will allow customers to log in instantaneously and approve payments via Apple Pay just as fast.

Expanded focus on live sport

LeoVegas is working intensively to improve and build the best sports betting experience ahead of the FIFA World Cup. As part of this, the live streaming offering is being expanded in the Nordic markets. LeoVegas Sport now has a strong offering of some 10,000 live broadcast sport events.

For further information, please contact:

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO and co-founder: +46 70-880 55 22, gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com (mailto:gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com)

Philip Doftvik, Head of Investor Relations: +46 73-512 07 20, philip.doftvik@leovegas.com (mailto:philip.doftvik@leovegas.com)

Visitors address: Luntmakargatan 18, Stockholm

Corporate identity number: 556830-4033

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is Sweden's premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. In 2017 the company passed the threshold for being classified as a unicorn, i.e., a start-up valued at more than USD 1 billion. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sport gaming, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com (http://www.leovegasgroup.com/).

LeoVegas launches several product innovations (http://hugin.info/171540/R/2165924/833445.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: LeoVegas AB via Globenewswire

