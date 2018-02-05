

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Checkout the few notable companies that are scheduled to release their quarterly financial results on Monday, February 5, 2018.



Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) is slated to release its fourth-quarter results before the bell today, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $0.50 per share on revenue of $1 billion. The results are likely to benefit from the company's investments in its international business.



Q4 Outlook:



* Sees Q4 reported sales growth of about 12% * Expects organic sales growth of about 2.5% * Projects Q4 EPS to be $0.50, up 19% over last year's reported results & up 14% over last year's adjusted results.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Net sales - $896.0 mln * Net income - $110.4 mln * EPS - $0.42 * Adj. net income - $115.3 mln * Adj. EPS - $0.44



FY17 Guidance:



* Expects reported sales growth of about 7%; Consensus - 7.30% growth. * Expects organic sales growth of about 2.5% * Sees reported EPS to be $1.82 or 4% reported EPS growth * Expects adj. EPS of $1.92, or 8.5% adj. EPS growth; Consensus - $1.92/Shr.



**



Hess Corp. (HES) is due to release its Q4 financial results before the bell today. Analysts expected the company to report a loss of $0.91 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



Total revenues - $1.4 bln Net loss - $4.9 bln Loss per share - $15.65 Adj. net loss - $305 mln Adj. loss per share - $1.01



**



Macerich Co. (MAC) is due to report its Q4 results after the bell on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Wall Street analysts are looking for earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $266.45 million for the quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



Revenues - $12.8 mln Net income - $37.1 mln EPS - $0.26 FFO - $180.6 mln FFO per share - $1.17.



FY17 Guidance:



EPS - $1.12 - $1.22; Consensus - $0.99/Shr. FFO per share - $3.90 - $4.00.



**



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), DryShips Inc. (DRYS), Alliance One International Inc. (AOI), Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS), Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW), Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE), Fabrinet (FN), Fortinet Inc. (FTNT), GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL), Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG), Mercury General Corp. (MCY), National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV), Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS), TiVo Corp. (TIVO), and Tidewater Inc. (TDW) are also lined up to release their quarterly financial results today, February 5, 2018.



**



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX