

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales growth eased at a faster-than-expected pace in December, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Monday.



Retail sales climbed a calendar-adjusted 5.9 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 6.7 percent rise in November. Economists had expected the growth to moderate to 6.4 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales growth decelerated to 4.7 percent in December from 6.7 percent in the preceding month.



Sales of non-food products surged 10.5 percent annually in December and those of food, drinks and tobacco went up by 2.1 percent.



During the whole year 2017, retail sales advanced 4.8 percent compared with 2016.



