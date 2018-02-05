Willis Towers Watson Partners With Workplace Fabric to Transform the Office Experience

LONDON, February 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Workplace Fabric announced today that Willis Towers Watson has implemented FREESPACE, the revolutionary space finding and workspace optimisation solution, in offices across the world.

FREESPACE uses a sensor based platform to inform employees of an office's available working spaces in real time. Following a successful six month trial, Willis Towers Watson has now rolled out the FREESPACE solution in 26 cities across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Steve McKie, Head of Global Strategy and Clients Solutions at Willis Towers Watson, said, "Willis Towers Watson is committed to create the best workplace experience for our colleagues, and FREESPACE enables our colleagues to work more effectively in our agile environment."

Raj Krishnamurthy, CEO of Workplace Fabric, comments, "FREESPACE is designed to be deployed with ease on a global scale by seamlessly integrating into the existing IT infrastructure. The FREESPACE sensor platform has inbuilt capability to measure temperature, humidity, light and noise levels, in addition to occupancy, which provides further opportunities for extension to other applications. We are proud to partner with Willis Towers Watson on their journey to create the best workplace experience for their people worldwide."

About Willis Towers Watson:

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 40,000 employees serving more than 140 countries.

We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas - the dynamic formula that drives business performance.

https://www.willistowerswatson.com/en

About Workplace Fabric:

Workplace Fabric designs solutions that transform office user experience whilst helping tolower real estate costs. Freespace offers real time space availability information to office users and deep insights about property use to the Corporate Real Estates team. Its platformFreespace is deployed in 25 cities around the world in iconic work environments such as the Willis (Sears) Tower in Chicago, the Gherkin in London, and the Century Link Towers in Pudong, Shanghai.

https://www.workplacefabric.com

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Went - thomas.went@magentaassociates.co.uk, +44(0)7540186983