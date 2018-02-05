Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

*For Immediate Release* *CDOT Launches and Mass-produces Full-screen Notch-cutting Modules Products * * * * * ** (5 February 2018, Hong Kong) China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Limited ("Ch Display Opt" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; HKSE stock code: 334) is pleased to announce today that the Group has successfully developed and mass-produced a variety of full-screen notch-cutting modules products. According to TrendForce, full-screen devices (display's aspect ratio of 18:9 or above) will become the mainstream product in the market as the smartphone manufacturers continue to improve the user experience. Given the market demand on full-screen products, the Group officially commenced the mass production of its first batch of the full-screen module products nationwide in July 2017. Recently, the Group has successfully developed and mass-produced a variety of full-screen notch-cutting modules products, including LTPS products. Meanwhile, the Group leveraged on the synergies with its parents CSOT, to gain access to the supply chain of first-tier mobile phone brands. The Group will endeavor to initiate active research and development of relevant technologies to providing customers with high quality and competitive products. Mr. LI Jian, Chief Executive Officer of Ch Display Opt, said: "Since 2017, the concept of full screen products has become a hot topic in the smartphone market. The Group has closely followed the market demand and achieved industry-leading position in full-screen technology. Going forward, the Group will continue to take advantage of its outstanding market responsiveness and commitment to constant technology investment to boost the sales volume of its full-screen module products." Full-screen notch-cutting modules products - End - *About China Display Optoelectronics Technology (334.HK)* Headquartered in China, China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Limited (HKSE stock code: 334) is one of the major providers of small-to-medium-sized display modules in the region. Ch Display Opt engaged primarily in the research and development, manufacturing, sales and distribution of LCD modules mainly for handheld mobile devices on an ODM basis. Smartphone LCD module products of Ch Display Opt are welcomed by domestic and overseas manufacturers with sales volume ranking among the top. For more information, please visit its website at www.cdoth8.com [1].

