Ryanair posted a 6% rise in third-quarter pre-tax profit on Monday as revenue and passenger numbers jumped and a share buyback was announced, but the budget airline struck a cautious note on the outlook as it warned over disruption from talks with unions. Pre-tax profit rose to 112.9m on revenue of 1.35bn, up 4% on the previous year. Meanwhile, traffic grew 6% to 30.4m, the load factor ticked up 1% to 96% and average fares fell 4% to 32 per customer. Profit after tax was up 12% to 95m and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...