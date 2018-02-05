Electrocomponents said on Monday that its "strong" underlying revenue performance in the first half has continued into the first four months of the second half, with underlying revenue growth remaining stable at the 14% seen in the second quarter. The FTSE 250 company said the market backdrop remained "positive" in the four month period to 31 January, and the company continued to execute well with improvements in areas such as customer experience, digital and sales effectiveness driving further ...

