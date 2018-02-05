Student accommodation provider Unite said it had bought a 331 bed property in Edinburgh for £24m, representing an acquisition yield of 6%. The site, located close to the University of Edinburgh's campus on Prince's Street, is 100% let for the 2017/2018 academic year, Unite said. "The transaction supports Unite's strategy of aligning its property portfolio with high-ranking universities in the UK where student numbers are growing, and creating further earnings growth and visibility," bit said in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...