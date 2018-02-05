Vision Positioning System Market Size Worth $9.68 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalvision positioning system marketsize is expected to reach USD 9.68 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 12.0% CAGR during the forecast period. Increased applications in healthcare, defense, and industrial automation sectors are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Vision positioning systems are installed in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), space vehicles, industrial robots, and other automated devices. The system is used for locating the position of these automated devices using data generated by vision cameras and sensors. The sensors detect the current position of the unmanned device or robot with the help of ultrasonic sound waves and optical sensors.

The market is characterized by constantly evolving technological innovations to enhance the efficiency of vision positioning-enabled devices. Technological advancements are primarily driven by growing adoption of vision sensor-equipped devices and increasing demand for indoor navigation in various industries.

Growing adoption of UAVs and AGVs in industrial as well as commercial spaces is anticipated to boost the demand for vision positioning systems over the forecast period. Government regulations pertaining to the usage of UAVs are mostly country-specific and are present in many countries including U.S. and U.K. For instance, the German Air Traffic Act defines Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) as vehicles that are not used for recreational purposes, and states that the operation of UASs weighing more than five kilograms will require prior approval from the German Aviation Authority. Furthermore, using a UAS weighing more than 25 kg or operating it beyond the visual line of sight of the operator is usually prohibited.

Growing adoption of automated devices in developed countries and increasing relevance of cost-effective manufacturing in developing countries is expected to maintain the buoyancy and growth of the market.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Vision Positioning System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Sensor, Camera, Marker), By Location, By Platform (UAV, AGV, Space Vehicle), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/vision-positioning-system-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Vision positioning cameras are expected to account for the largest revenue share by 2025, registering a CAGR of more than 12.5% over the forecast period

Healthcare is expected to emerge as the most lucrative application sector for vision positioning systems on account of growing demand for analytics and navigation

By 2025, the defense segment is projected to account for just over 38% of the total vision positioning system market revenue, which is attributed to growing demand for UAVs in the sector

In 2016, UAVs and AGVs together accounted for just over 60% of the total revenue in the Asia Pacific region

region Key players in the industry include DJI Innovations, ABB Limited, Sick AG, and Cognex Corporation.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Wire And Spring Products Market - The global wire and spring products market is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period owing to its use in daily-use products and the development of advanced technologies.



The global wire and spring products market is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period owing to its use in daily-use products and the development of advanced technologies. 4K Display Market - High definition has been a significant trend in smart devices and provides an improvement to viewing experience. In last few decades screen size and resolution have changed remarkably owing to technological advancement.



High definition has been a significant trend in smart devices and provides an improvement to viewing experience. In last few decades screen size and resolution have changed remarkably owing to technological advancement. Bring Your Own Device Market - The global Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) market was valued at USD 75.99 billion in 2013 and is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.



The global Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) market was valued at in 2013 and is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. 3D Scanning Market - The global 3D scanning market size was valued at USD 3.32 billion in 2015 owing to the dynamic application portfolio of 3D scanners and the associated software.

Grand View Research has segmented the global vision positioning system market on the basis of component, location, platform, application, and region.

Vision Positioning System Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Sensor Camera Marker

Vision Positioning System Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Indoor Outdoor

Vision Positioning System Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Automated Guided Vehicle Space Vehicle Industrial Robot Others

Vision Positioning System Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Retail Healthcare Defense Industrial Transportation & Logistics Hospitality Others

Vision Positioning System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/technology

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com