Formation Group Plc - Notice of AGM

FORMATION GROUP PLC

('Formation' or the 'Company')

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Formation Group PLC (NEX: FRM), the property development and project management company,announcesthat it has posted notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held at 2nd Floor, Oakwood House, 414-422 Hackney Road, London, E2 7SY, at 11.00amon 27 February 2018.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Formation Group plc

David Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 7590 Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited (Corporate Adviser) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Mark Anwyl and Fungai Ndoro

