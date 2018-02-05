COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 10/2018 - 5 FEBRUARY 2018



On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value, shares price DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 1,509,303 329.59 497,451,892.93 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 January 2018 4,500 365.64 1,645,396.20 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 January 2018 8,197 362.94 2,975,023.28 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 February 2018 10,000 365.72 3,657,155.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 February 2018 11,391 370.33 4,218,398.27 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 February 2018 8,000 360.16 2,881,262.40 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 1,551,391 330.56 512,829,128.08 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,693,078 shares, corresponding to 3.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.



