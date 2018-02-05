Europcar Dubai Introduces WiFi Rentals

DUBAI, UAE, February 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Europcar Dubai, the leading car rental company in Dubai and northern UAE, continues to invest in the latest technologies to improve customers' experience with the new introduction of WiFi rentals in various rental locations.

Now passengers can enjoy Hi-Speed 4G internet connection on board. WiFi rental costs just 42 AED per day with 500MB daily data* - helping travelers catch up with emails and stream films on the go.

WiFi rental is available from Dubai International (DXB), Dubai World Central (DWC), Sharjah International Airport and other Europcar locations in Dubai.

Europcar's new 4G WiFi hotspots allow up to 5 devices to connect. As well as connecting to the fastest network, customers benefit from 500 MB data per day, so they can catch up with social media, work emails or even stream films and music.

K.N Vijay Kumar, Group General Manager, Europcar Dubai & Northern Emirates, said: "We are introducing this service at major locations including airport branches, bringing our clients the accessibility of fast WiFi connection. We, at Europcar Dubai, are always investing in new products and services intended to meet the needs of our loyal customers, further helping to strengthen our position as a leading car rental company in Dubai and the region."

About Europcar Dubai:

Europcar is one of the world's leading car rental companies with a network of more than 6000 locations in more than 140 different countries. We are one of the highly recommended car rental companies unrivaled in the provision of international standard service, vehicle hire & leasing business.

Our commitment is to provide you with a friendly and efficient service, so that, for every rental with Europcar, you be assured that "You Rent a lot more than a Car".

Europcar Dubai is serving clients with an enviable track record since 1976, with its international service in Leasing and Vehicle Hire. Europcar Dubai is operating more than 14 branches all over Dubai and in Northern Emirates. We have an extensive fleet of the latest vehicle starting from Economy to luxury vehicles. Providing various services like Daily, Short term and long term rentals. We have fully equipped service centre and 24 hour roadside assistance.

For more details, please visit: http://www.europcardubai.com

*Terms & conditions apply

