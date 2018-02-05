BUDAPEST, Hungary, 2018-02-05 10:50 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next to the continuous growth of the renewable energy industry, increasingly greater emphasis is placed on maximizing the effectiveness of extracting fossil fuels and their environmentally friendly processing.



ThalesNano's existing initiatives in this field have just received a major boost via the award of a new grant from the Competitive Central Hungary Operational Program 2.2.1-15-2016-00062 tender. The grant will enable ThalesNano to accelerate the development of a modular testing device capable of assisting the leading research institutes of the world in both extraction and processing.



ThalesNano Inc. entered the flow chemistry market in 2004 with the first member of its still available H-Cube product family, which won numerous awards in and outside of Hungary as well. In the past 10 years, the company launched a number of products that are used in the everyday laboratory practice already in 42 countries. The product range supports the activities of the world's leading pharmaceutical, agrochemical, fragrance and food industry companies in early stage research and initial upscaling phases.



Based on this background, ThalesNano Inc. entered into a collaborative development with Prof. Rigoberto Advincula from Case Western Reserve University in the USA, which is at the forefront of oil industry research. The prototype developed as a result of this joint effort is already successfully implemented at one of the world's biggest oil industry firms, thus, laying the groundwork for the success of the further development carried out through the grant.



The use of robotics plays a key role in the project, along with the fast modification of experimental parameters for the rapid evaluation of results. Thanks to the high degree of automation, the product will facilitate the research and developmental processes of petrochemicals or other closely-related fields of the same parameter space (pyrolysis, biomass applications).



ThalesNano Inc. received a grant of HUF 163,703,553 (USD 652,205) through the tender for realizing the development, which, supplemented with its own contributions and utilizing its social capital, significantly contributes to increasing the efficiency of oil industry-related research.



For further information please contact Mr. Alexander Drijver, CEO: alex.drijver@thalesnano.com.