Rockstone Research: Vatic Ventures Uplists from NEX to TSXV

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2018 / According to an exchange bulletin last Friday, Vatic Ventures Corp. (TSX.V: VCV; Frankfurt: V8V1) "has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the open of trading, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, the company"s listing will transfer from the NEX to the TSX Venture Exchange, the company"s tier classification will change from the NEX to Tier 2, and the filing and service office will change from the NEX to Vancouver. Effective at the opening, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, the trading symbol for the company will change from VCV.H to VCV."

This is great news for Vatic Ventures and its shareholders as an uplisting to the TSXV will attract new investors and a much larger audience. About the NEX and the advantage of being listed on the reputable TSXV:

"NEX is a separate board of TSX Venture Exchange. It provides a trading forum for listed companies that have fallen below TSX Venture"s ongoing listing standards. Going forward, companies that have low levels of business activity or have ceased to carry on active business will trade on the NEX board, while companies that are actively carrying on business and pursuing growth and shareholder value will remain with the main stock list of TSX Venture Exchange. This differentiation provides two distinct marketplaces - each with its own risk profile, unique characteristics and specific opportunities. NEX companies will benefit from the support and visibility provided by a listing and trading environment tailored to their needs, while the profile and reputation of TSX Venture Exchange companies will be enhanced as a result of the overall improved quality of the main TSX Venture stock list."

In other words: With a current market capitalization of $3.6 million CAD, Vatic Ventures is now ready to create shareholder value by actively carrying on business and pursuing growth with its Saksrithai Potash Project next door to Thailand"s first potash mine, which is expected to go into production this year.

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/4174-Vatic-Ventures-Uplists-from-NEX-to-TSXV

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/4175-Vatic-Ventures:-Uplisting-von-NEX-zu-TSXV

