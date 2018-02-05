Cognizant Named a Top Employer 2018 in Europe and Australia

Top Employers Institute Recognises Cognizant for Excellence in Workforce Planning, Talent Strategy, and Career and Succession Management

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), for the third consecutive year, has been named a Top Employer in Europe. For 2018, it has been certified in eight European countries: Sweden, Norway, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, United Kingdom and, for the first time, Spain. Cognizant was certified in Australia for the second year in a row.

The Top Employers Institute's annual research recognises leading employers around the world that provide an outstanding work environment, develop and nurture talent, and continuously optimise employment practices. For Europe and Australia, Cognizant was particularly acknowledged for its workforce planning and talent strategy, including the proactive role and engagement of executive management in its development and execution. Cognizant was also rated highly for its career and succession planning strategy, driven in part by the recent launch of a global career architecture programme that introduces specific key performance indicators (KPIs) across all countries to provide a clear career path to its associates.

"Cognizant is pleased to be distinguished once again as a Top Employer in Europe and Australia," said Santosh Thomas, President, Global Growth Markets, Cognizant. "We recognize our employees are Cognizant's greatest asset, and we are committed to providing a workplace that empowers our associates to grow both professionally and personally. We believe in fostering a culture for lifelong learning.We continue to add programmes and tools to aid in career mapping and building new skills. This prestigious certification underscores our deep commitment to helping our associates thrive at all stages of their careers."

"From our research, we have seen how the organisations certified as one of the Top Employers put the development of their people first and are continuously working to optimise their HR and people development practices," says David Plink, CEO, Top Employers Institute. "Cognizant in Europe and Australia forms part of this select group of employers. The Top Employers Europe and Australia 2018 certification is truly an achievement of which Cognizant can be proud."

About Top Employers Institute

The Top Employers Institute globally certifies excellence in the conditions that employers create for their people. Optimal employee conditions ensure that people develop themselves personally and professionally. This in turn enables companies to grow and to develop, always. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company, previously known as the CRF Institute, has recognised Top Employers around the world since 1991. Recognition as a Top Employer enables companies to stand out as employers of choice. This is beneficial for all stakeholders, and in particular their current and prospective employees. Being certified provides companies with the opportunity to celebrate their achievements and to reinforce the role of the HR environment in the business.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 205 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital atwww.cognizant.comor follow us @Cognizant.

