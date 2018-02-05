London stocks fell to an eight-week low in early trade on Monday, taking their cue from heavy losses in Asia and on Wall Street at the end of last week amid concerns that the Federal Reserve might hike rates more than expected. At 0900 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 1.2% to 7,357.36, while the pound was up 0.1% versus the dollar and the euro at 1.4132 and 1.1344, respectively. Stocks in the US tumbled on Friday, with the Dow dropping 666 points after data showed the strongest US wage growth in ...

